Gary M. Dietz, 78, of Conyngham, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, following a lengthy illness at Mountaintop Senior Care, where he was a resident for the past 15 months. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff.
Born March 16, 1941, at Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston, he was the son of the late Job and Ellen Kunkle Dietz.
Gary was a Westmoreland High School graduate, where he played and lettered in varsity basketball and baseball. He graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers College and then went on to join the United States Army. While in the army, he completed Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Ga., and served his country in Vietnam where he attained the rank of captain. He was a decorated and very proud veteran and was honored with a Quilt of Valor in May 2019.
He was a pioneer in the plastics industry, working for one of the first companies to supply plastic bottles to the dairy industry to replace glass. He attained the position of vice president of sales and traveled the world.
Gary and his wife, Molly, built a home in Conyngham in 1976. He was a very active member of the Conyngham community. He was a coach for the Valley West minor league Little league and Babe Ruth leagues. He was involved in Scouting with his sons. He served seven years on Conyngham Borough Council, with two years as president. He enjoyed volunteering at the Conyngham Valley Historical Society and especially at events, such as Valley Day and Halloween events, at the old Conyngham Elementary School. He volunteered in his community until his health no longer permitted.
Gary was raised as a Yankees and Indians fan but was converted by his mother-in-law, and remained an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He loved nothing more than to watch the Phillies and the Eagles games.
He enjoyed vacationing with his family to the beaches on the east coast and Canada. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, with trips to Hawaii, Ireland and Germany.
Gary remained in close contact with his Westmorland High School classmates and enjoyed attending monthly lunches at the Irem Temple Country Club.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Lynn Dietz; his father-in-law, Earl Moyer; and mother-in-law, Molly W. Moyer, who resided with his family for 17 years.
Surviving are his wife of the past 52 years, Mary "Molly" Moyer Dietz; two sons, Gregory M. Dietz; and Eric J. Dietz and his wife, Melissa Waschko Dietz; daughter, Ellen M. Creveling and her husband, James; two grandchildren, Connor and Julia Creveling; sister, Cheryl Vanderhoff; five nieces; seven great-nephews; and many cousins.
His funeral will be held at noon Friday with a memorial service from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., (East) 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Friends may call at the funeral home 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. The Rev. Dennis Gray, of Compassionate Care Hospice, will officiate the services. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Conyngham Valley Historical Society, PO Box 131, Conyngham, PA 18219.
