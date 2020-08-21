Home

Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 823-0400
Gary Robert Lowe, 71, of Bethlehem, formerly of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Old Orchard Health Care Center, Easton.

Born in Kingston, Gary was the son of the late Wilbur (Iber) and Winifred (Mickey) Good Lowe.

He was a 1966 graduate of Kingston High School and a 1970 graduate of Mansfield University where he earned a bachelor's degree.

Prior to retirement, Gary worked various jobs which included bartending at Lowe's (his family's restaurant), Wilkes-Barre. He also was employed by Automobile City and Woody's Fireplace before starting his own chimney cleaning business known as Safe Heat.

Gary was an avid sports car fan and a member of SCCA for many years. He participated in the hill climb at Giants Despair in Wilkes-Barre and also raced at Watkins Glen. He was a flagger for many races which he enjoyed immensely and was extremely proud of flagging for the Formula 1 in Canada.

Gary is survived by his wife, the former Joy Colarusso, Bethlehem; daughter, Christina; and son-in-law, Ayman Eleskandarany, Astoria, N.Y.; sisters, Karen Evans and husband, Donnie, Northampton; Sheree Hampton and husband, Ron; and Jan Klecha and husband, Paul, both of Kingston; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Masks will be expected to be worn inside the funeral home.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Old Orchard Nursing Care Center and to the staff of St. Luke's Hospice for their love and care given to Gary.


