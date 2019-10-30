|
|
Gene R. "Pepa" Mancini Sr., 81, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, 2019 at Kingston Manor, Kingston.
Born in the Keystone section of Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Albert and Elizabeth Mascelli Mancini.
Pepa was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1957, and was employed as a blaster by Wyoming Valley Drilling and Blasting, Hilldale section of Plains Twp., until his retirement. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leo Mancini and his wife, Florence; and brother, Albert "George" Mancini.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, the former Sadie Leonardi, Plains Twp.; sons, Gene Mancini Jr. and his wife, Sue, Mountain Top; and Randy Mancini and his wife, Paula, Middletown; grandchildren, Marni, Morgan and Marcus Mancini; brother, Phil Mancini and his wife, Shirley, Plains Twp.; sister-in-law, Shirley Mancini, Ashley; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , C/O 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or by visiting their website at www.kidney.org, in Pepa's memory.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019