More Obituaries for Geneva Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva R. "Jennie" Taylor

Geneva R. "Jennie" Taylor Obituary
Geneva "Jennie" R. Taylor of Monroe Twp. passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Jennie was born in Jonesborough, Tenn., to the late Charles and Almeda Smith Stafford.

She lived the past 40 years in Monroe Twp. with her husband, Al Taylor.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2020
