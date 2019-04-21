Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Albosta. View Sign

Genevieve Albosta, 96, of Dallas, passed away, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence.



Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Donnelly and Sophia Krufka Donnelly. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School and attended Luzerne County Community College.



Genevieve and her family owned and operated Donnelly's Grocery Store in Plymouth. She was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, in Dallas, and was a member of the Senior Citizens of St. Theresa's Church, along with being a member of the Dallas Senior Citizens. She was a member of Gate of Heaven's Altar and Rosary Society, and a member of Gate of Heaven's choir. Genevieve was also a volunteer for numerous organizations. She worked for Gate of Heaven, and King's College.



Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig in 1996; and brothers, Frank and Albert Donnelly.



Surviving are her daughters, Attorney Charlene Albosta Dea, her husband, Dr. Andrew Dea, Huntington Beach, Calif.; Paulette Albosta, Dallas; grandaughters, Attorney Andrea Dea, Jennifer Dea; nephew Father John Albosta; sister-in-law, Dr. Rose Donnelly, and various great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas. Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Those attending the funeral should go directly to the church on Tuesday.



Whether she was flamingo dancing in Florida, dog sleigh riding in Aspen, soaking up the sun in Oahu, skiing in Whistler – Canada, ballooning in Temecula, Calif., puddle jumping the islands of Hawaii, celebrating the 4th of July in Boston, observing Alaska's polar bears, before they become extinct, observing the engineering marvels of the Panama Canal, she had no regrets . . . Well, maybe a few.

2940 Memorial Highway

Dallas , PA 18612

