Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Genevieve F. "Jean" Babuscak Obituary

Genevieve F. "Jean" Babuscak, 95, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020, at River Street Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Dupont, Jean was the daughter of the late Francis and Eleanor Sieraszewska Banaszek.

Jean attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a seamstress in several area garment factories. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp., and its Altar and Rosary Society, the Plains Senior Citizens Club, and enjoyed crocheting and making Prayer Shawls.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Babuscak, in 1997; brother, Stanley Banaszek; sisters, Mary Leo; Ann Zysk; Julia Garbus; and Natalie Johnson.

Surviving are sons, Jack Babuscak and his wife, Ellen, Jenkins Twp.; Michael Babuschak and his wife, Judith, Stafford, Va.; daughter, Dorothy Middaugh and her husband, Ralph, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Christopher Babuscak, Wyoming; Kara Babuscak, Harrisburg; Kimberly Fogarty and her husband, Sean; and Cathy Pollock and her husband, Brian, all of Virginia; Michelle Brownback and her husband, Doug, South Dakota; Ralph Middaugh Jr. and his wife, Amanda, England; Genevieve Middaugh and her fiancé, Paul Casey, Wilkes-Barre; and Heath Middaugh and his wife, Leslie, Swoyersville; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Caitlyn, Bibiane, Michael, Addison, Cooper, Preston, Olivia, Everly, Lewis and Aisha; brothers, Edward Banaszek and his wife, Joyce, Bear Creek; Henry Banaszek, Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Helen Caban, Syracuse, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean's family would like to thank the staff and administration of Life Geisinger, River Street Manor and Compassus Hospice Care for their kindness and their care will forever be appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. The service can be viewed on Ss. Peter & Paul Parish Facebook page. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the church. Masks and/or face coverings are required at all times at church and/or cemetery and please practice social distancing while paying your respects.

Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705, in Jean's memory.

For information or to leave Jean's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


