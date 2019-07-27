|
Genevieve Szychowski Rooney, 94, of West Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Anderson Personal Care/Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Alden, she was the daughter of Anthony and Julia Liput Szychowski.
Mrs. Rooney was a graduate of Hanover High School and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was employed as a secretary at United Furniture and worked at Sans Souci Park.
Her husband of 50 years, Leo G. Rooney, preceded her in death in 2003, as well as her by brothers, Thaddeus and Clemens; and sister, Helen Szychowski.
She is survived by her children, Linda Rooney Davis, Mechanicsburg; George Rooney and his wife, Carmella Paiani, York; and Attorney Susan M. Rooney and husband, Attorney Keith J. Saunders, Nanticoke; and grandsons, Bryan Davis, his wife, Briann and their sons, Colin, Cayden and Charles, Mechanicsburg; Aaron Davis and his fiancé, Amy Seiger, Lancaster; and Evan W. Saunders, Brooklyn; and granddaughters, Julia Saunders, Pittsburgh; and Claire Saunders, Pasadena, Calif.; and her sister, Irene (Walter) Zielinski, Iselin, N.J.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 West 8th St., West Wyoming.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Tomczak, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or Wesley Village, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 27, 2019