Genevieve T. OFier, 88, died Wednesday March 25, 2020.
She was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Pittston, the daughter of Marie and Joseph Sauter.
Genevieve graduated from Pittston Area and worked as a seamstress in many local dress factories. She was married to Gerald J. OFier Sr., also of Pittston, and they had celebrated 59 years of marriage on July 3, 2013, prior to his passing in October of that same year.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Jr. and Gerald Sauter, Anne Vischansky and Rita Corridoni. Her granddaughter Sarah Mayhoff passed away Dec. 18, 2017.
She is survived by her five children, Wendy OFier, Swoyersville; Teresa Mayhoff and husband, John, Dupont; Jerry OFier and wife, Tammy, Effort; Daniel OFier and wife, MaryEllen, Suscon; and Virginia OFier Fath (Ginger), Dupont, with whom she resided. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Joseph, Brian and Kevin Boyanowski, Anthony, John, Michael and Samuel Mayhoff, Daniel and Kyle OFier and Amanda, Sabrina and Michael Jacob Fath; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.
Those who wish to remember Genevieve may make donations in her memory to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 30, 2020