Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish
535 N. Main St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Tomaszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve "Jane" Tomaszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve "Jane" Tomaszewski Obituary
Genevieve "Jane" Tomaszewski, 80, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Genevieve Flynn D'Andrea.

She was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1957. She was a homemaker, taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed baking – especially Christmas cookies. She was a great supporter of her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She took great pride in being an organizer of her high school class get-togethers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved any type of family party and her presence will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Tomaszewski, in 2008; and sister, Judi Delaney.

Surviving are her children, Raymond and wife, Rachel, Selinsgrove; Daniel, Pittston; Mike and his wife, Marita, West Wyoming; Joel and his wife, Deanne, Jenkins Twp.; and Dawn and her husband, Shawn Van Fossen, Plymouth Twp.; grandchildren, Nicole, Andrew, Janine, Michael and his wife, Maria; Mitchell, Morgan, Jacob, Elijah, Shawn and Christopher; and her dog, Abby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Saturday.

Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC., 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Jane's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -