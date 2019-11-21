|
George A. Tucker, 77, of Shavertown, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Louisville, Ky., he was the son of the late John O. and Faustyne Myles Tucker and was a graduate of Central High School, Louisville, Ky..
George was a corrections officer with the Pennsylvania Department of Correction, retiring from Chase, Dallas. He had earlier worked with GAFC Wagman Construction and was instrumental in the construction of bridges on the Cross Valley Expressway in the Wyoming Valley.
George was a member of Masonic Lodge 664, F&AM, Moosic; and Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, Dallas. He was very active with the American Legion, holding offices including adjutant, secretary, and president of the Home Association. George was also very active with the Trucksville Volunteer Fire Department.
Some of his favorite hobbies were bowling, going to the casino, traveling and playing cards.
He was preceded in death by brothers, John O. Tucker, Jr., Robert A. Tucker and Michael Tucker; and sisters, Gloria Jean Tucker and Rebecca Shashu Tucker.
Surviving are Sandy Dzury, his companion and partner in crime for the past 35 years; daughters, Felicia Williams and her husband, Willie, Shavertown; Shannon Dawson and her husband, Paul, Belleville, Ill.; sons, Anthony Tucker and his wife, Daenel, Alexandria, La.; and Scott Dzury, Shavertown; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Rucker and Johnette "Bonnie" Barber; and brother, Arvine Tucker. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Dr. William Lewis, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, c/o 2974 Memorial Highway Dallas, PA, SPCA c/o 523 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or Trucksville Volunteer Fire Department, c/o 11 Carverton Road, Trucksville, PA 18708.
George's family would like to thank Dr. Bruce Saidman and the staff at Medical Oncology, Kingston, for the wonderful care given to him.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019