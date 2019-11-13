|
George A. Wilkas, 83, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph and Antoinette Volingavage Wilkas.
George was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1954, and was an Army veteran of the Korean conflict. He was employed as a postal carrier for many years, until his retirement.
George was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp., and was a life member of the . Active in sports, George was a Biddy Basketball coach at Ss. Peter & Paul Grade School, Plains Twp. He was also an avid fisherman and would fish at Martha's Vineyard and in Florida with his sons and loved to play his accordion, especially at weddings.
He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Wilkas, on July 11, 2007; and his sister, Lillian Wilkas.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, the former Irene Sokolski, Plains Twp.; son, John Wilkas and his wife, Helena, Florida; daughter, Karin Wilkas, Pittston; granddaughters Sarah Wheeler, Lexine Wilkas and Louise D'Ottaviano; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Bradley and Lilah; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, C/O 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705, in George's memory.
For information or to leave George's family a message, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 13, 2019