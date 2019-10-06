|
George "Skinny" Bienias, of Hanover Green, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Feb. 11, 1927, in Hanover Green, he was a son of the late Thomas and Julia Bienias.
George was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and was employed by Biscontini Warehouse, Wilkes-Barre, for many years.
He was an Army veteran of World War II, stationed in Germany.
He served as a Hanover Township Commissioner and volunteered at the Hanover Green Fire Department.
He was a member of Exhaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood.
A staple of the community, Skinny could always be seen at Herold's Farm where he lived out his life's passion. When he wasn't there, he was being "The BOSS," holding back yard parties and serving his famous clam chowder.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine, on April 6, 2019; daughter, Marlene Ing, in 2003; son-in-law, John Rogers; and brothers and sisters, Genevieve Berhman, Stanley Bienias, "Lefty" Joseph Bienias, "Shine" John Bienias, "Clutch" Carl Bienias and Sophie Marchesani.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Rogers, Hanover Green; and Janet Bienias and her fiancé, Frank Pugliese, West Wyoming; granddaughters, Caitlin Foley, and Paige Rogers; great-granddaughter, Grace Maciejczak; sister, Rita Belka, Toms River, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Skinny's memorial service from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, 630 Main Road, Hanover Twp. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 6, 2019