George Calimeres, 91, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center, Kingston.



Born in Levidi, Greece, on Nov. 23, 1927, he was the son of the late Harry and Christina Calimeres.



Upon coming to the United States in 1950 his first job was in the Embassy on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, and then he transitioned into co-owner of Handley's Diner, Wilkes-Barre, and co-owner of Curry Donuts, Wilkes-Barre, and Dallas.



George was a faithful member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he had served on church council for more than 50 years holding various offices including president and treasurer. He was one of the original organizers of the popular Greek Food Festival at the church.



He was a member and former president of the local chapter of American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, where he was a member for more than 55 years.



He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge and the Irem Temple Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.



George was a devoted to his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and going for walks.



He is survived by his loving wife, the former Marina Ziss, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage with in June; his daughters, Christine Stelmack and her husband, Edward; and Ann Rittenhouse and her husband, Lester; grandchildren, Marina Stelmack, Athena Rittenhouse and George Rittenhouse; and great-grandson, Roman Lunski; and sisters, Ioannia Valianatos and Harriet Koukoltsios.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



A Trisagion service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Gabriel Nicholas officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

