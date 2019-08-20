|
|
George D. Gerboc, 87, formerly of Wyoming, died Sunday evening, Aug. 18, 2019, at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, Md., after a short stay.
George was born in the Pittston Junction on July 22, 1932, to the late George and Katarina Mackanic Gerboc. He was a graduate of the Pittston High School, Class of 1949.
After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952, during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked at Rex Shoe Factory, Exeter, later working several years for and retiring from Techniglas Inc, Pittston.
He was married to the late Rebecca Warner Gerboc of Wyoming, who preceded him in death on Aug. 23, 2005, after 43 years of marriage. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael Gerboc, Mary Russick, Helen Schnitzel, Ann Rachwalski, Agnes Havrilla, John Gerboc, Elizabeth Rakowski and Joseph Gerboc.
George and Rebecca were life residents of Wyoming. In the last few years, he lived with his children, spending the majority of time in Virginia and southern Pennsylvania.
Surviving are his three children, Laura Balint and her husband, Jimmy, Avondale; David Gerboc and his wife, Tracey, Chesterfield, Va.; Jason Gerboc and his wife, Mary Ann, Lake Mary, Fla.; grandchildren, Courtney and Nicole Gerboc; Mitchell Balint; Lia, Colton and Natalee Gerboc; sisters, Juliana Kopec, Bradenton, Fla.; and Margaret Kalina, Pittston.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming, officiating.
Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019