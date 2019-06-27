George David Simko of Wilkes-Barre went into the hands of the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019.



Born Jan. 22, 1957, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Stephen and Dorothy Kupcek Simko.



George was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston. He loved life and working as a heavy equipment operator.



He also had a joint venture with his wife, Diane; together they built Diane's Deli into a local staple over the course of 15 years. He was an avid water skier and enjoyed sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football. George also enjoyed gardening and spending time at the ocean.



In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny and Jimmy Simko; and sister, Geraldine Talley; and brother-in-law, Dr. Daniel Bishop.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 38 years and best friend of 40 years, Diane Ristagno Simko, Wilkes-Barre; brothers, Steve, Tommy and Joey Simko; sister, Theresa Bishop; father and mother-in-law, Samuel and Florence Ristagno; sisters-in-law, Lisa and husband, Alan Rosenbaum; and Renee D'Aiello; nieces, Kyia Grace Rosenbaum and Jessica D'Aiello; nephew, Michael D'Aiello Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Calling hours will be private and held at the family's convenience. The family will hold a celebration of George's life for friends and relatives in the near future.



For information or to express your condolences to George's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.