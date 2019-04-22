George Dewey Peltz Jr., 84, formerly of Dorrance Twp., passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
|
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2019