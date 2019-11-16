|
|
George Drew, D.D.S., 73, of Forty Fort, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Born Oct. 5, 1946, in the Lyndwood section of Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late George Drugotch and Mary Shipula Drugotch. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, King's College, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology, and Temple School of Dentistry. George served with the United States Navy Reserves. He practiced dentistry for over 35 years on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. He enjoyed playing the piano and was an avid golfer.
Surviving are his two children, Erin Sutzko and her husband, Christopher, Dallas; and Brian Drew, Kingston; granddaughter, Zoey Sutzko; and brother, Daniel Drew, Philadelphia.
Close family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in George's name. To submit condolences to George's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 16, 2019