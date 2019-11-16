Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Drew


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Drew Obituary
George Drew, D.D.S., 73, of Forty Fort, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Born Oct. 5, 1946, in the Lyndwood section of Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late George Drugotch and Mary Shipula Drugotch. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, King's College, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology, and Temple School of Dentistry. George served with the United States Navy Reserves. He practiced dentistry for over 35 years on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. He enjoyed playing the piano and was an avid golfer.

Surviving are his two children, Erin Sutzko and her husband, Christopher, Dallas; and Brian Drew, Kingston; granddaughter, Zoey Sutzko; and brother, Daniel Drew, Philadelphia.

Close family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in George's name. To submit condolences to George's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -