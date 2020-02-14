|
|
George E. Homschek Jr., 62, of Old Forge, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at home.
Born in Niagara Falls, New York, he was the son of the late George Sr. and Ann Touhill Homschek.
He was a graduate of the West Side Technical School in Pringle and was currently employed by Bridon American Corporation, Exeter, since 1972 after graduation from high school.
George was a member of the Hughestown Lions Club and loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl L., in 2013.
He is survived by his sisters, Rita Wall and husband, Thomas, Harding; Joanne Hurry, Pittston; his dog, Pal; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Everyone is asked to go directly to church on Monday. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 14, 2020