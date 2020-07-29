Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
George F. Speace Obituary

George F. Speace, MD, FACS, of Shavertown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.

Born in Uniontown, he was the son of the late George and Kathleen Liston Speace.

After graduating from Penn State University and Jefferson Medical College, he completed an internship and surgical residency at Jefferson and a plastic surgery fellowship at Long Island Plastic Surgery Center and Stonybrook University Medical Center, East Meadow, N.Y. Dr. Speace was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, was certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery and was a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. In 1979, he joined Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons Ltd., Wilkes Barre.

Along with other medical professionals, he provided care at the cleft palate clinic in Wilkes-Barre. He served as Board Chairman of the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes-Barre, past president of the medical staff of Nesbitt Hospital and past president of the Philharmonic Orchestra of NEPA.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cathy; children, Gillian (Andreas) Durham, N.C.; Graydon, San Francisco, Calif.; Garrett (Lindsay), Raleigh, N.C.; Graham (Angela), Pittston; and Gabrielle, Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Ptolemaios Orphanides, Marina Speace and Maeve Speace; and siblings, Charles Speace, Susan Speace Hennessey and Thomas Speace.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Thomas Jefferson University, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Philadelphia, Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas, or a charitable donation of choice.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.


