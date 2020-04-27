|
George G. Phillips, 91 of Plains Twp., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, one day shy of his 92nd birthday. He was a resident of Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, for almost six years.
George is formerly from Swoyersville, family of five sisters, Anne, Mary, Sue, Helen and Theresa, who was his twin sister and passed away in 2012. He also had three brothers, Andy, Michael and John, all deceased.
He attend St. Johns School in Luzerne. Started working in New Jersey for Natvar Plastics, next worked for Craft Associates making contemporary furniture for 20 years. He also worked for Pocono Downs Racetrack for 42 years and for Wyoming Seminary for 10 years.
He enjoyed playing softball and his favorite sport was bowling. He self-taught himself to play the harmonica at the age of eight. He played for all family birthdays and special occasions. He carried it in his pocket wherever he went and would play any song you asked him.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Mary of 62 years.
Surviving are his children, Barbara Hoover and husband, Francis Hoover, Trucksville; son, Bruce Phillips and wife, Judy Phillips, Plains Twp.; sister-in-law, Flory Albert and husband, James Albert, Wilkes-Barre. George and Mary were blessed with six grandchildren, Francis Jr., Adam, Michael, Kristen, Hiliary and Matthew. They were also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Gianna, Joshua, Jacob, David, Brayden and Sophie; and several nieces and nephews, James Jr., Jane, DeDe, Carol, Ann, Charles, Diane and Connie.
Barbara and Bruce would like to thank the family all the love and support he received. They would also like to thank Riverstreet Manor for the care and support of staff. And last but not least, they want to thank the Team of doctors, nurses and specialist at Geisinger Wyoming Valley who took care of him during his final days.
George will be laid to rest next to his wife, Mary, in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale, in a private funeral service.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 27, 2020