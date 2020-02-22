Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Garnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Garnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Garnett Obituary
George Garnett, 86, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility of Wesley Village.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Marcy) Garnett. He was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Rex Shoe Co., formerly of Exeter, for 40 years and on weekends for 20 years, he worked as a police officer for the Wyoming Police Department. After retirement, he worked at the Bon-Ton in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Angeline Neare Garnett; sister, Betty Pace; and brother, Jack Garnett.

Surviving are sons, Michael Garnett and his wife, Valerie, Edwardsville; George Garnett III, Virginia Beach, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave.,Wyoming, with Carol Folk officiating.

Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -