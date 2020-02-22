|
George Garnett, 86, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility of Wesley Village.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Marcy) Garnett. He was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Rex Shoe Co., formerly of Exeter, for 40 years and on weekends for 20 years, he worked as a police officer for the Wyoming Police Department. After retirement, he worked at the Bon-Ton in the Wyoming Valley Mall.
Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Angeline Neare Garnett; sister, Betty Pace; and brother, Jack Garnett.
Surviving are sons, Michael Garnett and his wife, Valerie, Edwardsville; George Garnett III, Virginia Beach, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave.,Wyoming, with Carol Folk officiating.
Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 22, 2020