George Glasson Jr., 84, of Parsons, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born Jan. 14, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Edith Glasson.
George worked at Central Slipper for many years before being employed by Muskin's, from where he would retire. He was a member of Parsons Primitive Methodist Church.
George was an avid fisherman who looked forward every year to the first day of trout season to spend with his sons and grandsons. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies and NASCAR. He also enjoyed making wood crafts, which many family members and friends would receive as gifts. Later in life, he enjoyed playing games on his computer. He was a member of the Italian Club of Hudson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Allabaugh; and eight of his 10 siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Delilah, with whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this month. He also is survived by his five loving children, Cindy Milton and her husband, Greg, Carrollton, Texas; Sandra Allabaugh and her husband, Phil, Mountain Top; Allan Glasson, Drums; Scott Glasson and his wife, Tammy, Hanover; Steven Glasson and his wife, Jennifer, Parsons; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Repine, Wash.; and Millie Hando, Swoyersville.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Services will be conducted by the Rev. Andy Jerome, pastor of Parsons Primitive Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020