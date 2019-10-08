|
|
George Hotchkiss, 79, of Duryea, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 1940, he was the son of the late Florence and Vincent Hotchkiss.
George graduated from Bartram High School, Philadelphia.
He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army for two years. He was employed as an account manager by GE and Siemens Medical Systems.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles.
Surviving are his wife, Michele Baccanari Hotchkiss; son, Patrick Hotchkiss; son, Brian Hotchkiss and wife, Ann; daughter, Laura Hotchkiss; grandchildren, Alex Hotchkiss,Kaylar Hotchkiss and Brianna Jordan; brothers, Steven Hotchkiss, Robert Hotchkiss; sister, the late Patricia Morella.
George's family gives special thanks to Dr. Guy Fasciana, Dawn Dodge, caregiver and Compassionate Care Hospice unit for their devotion and care to George and the family.
A private luncheon will be held at the family's request.
In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of North Western PA, 366 North Main St., First Floor, Taylor, PA 18517.
Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 8, 2019