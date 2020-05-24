|
|
George J. Eyerman of Larksvile passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Son of the late Frank and Edith Johnson Eyerman, he was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1950.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He formerly worked at Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, Salem Twp., and Fiber Research, Wilkes-Barre, and was member of Labors international Union Local 130.
He is survived by sisters, Mildred Klepacki Wilkes-Barre; Theresa Castro and her husband, Raymond Philadelphia; several nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, Robert Paul and Fred Schiel.
He was preceded in death by brother, Eugene Eyerman; sisters, Gertrude Smith, Irene Schiel, Catherine Paul, and Frances Fino; brothers-in-law, Joseph Klepacki, Joseph Fino, and Robert Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. June 6 in St. Mary's Cemetery. Those who desire may give memorial donations to Carve for Cancer Inc., 2165 E. Letterly St., Philadelphia, PA 19125, or www.carve4cancer.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan and his staff.
Arrangements are by Mamary Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2020