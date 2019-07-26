|
George J. Kubasko, 81, of Pittston Twp., formerly of Kingston, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
He was born in Kingston on Jan. 29, 1938, the son of the late John J. Kubasko Jr. and Florence Miner Kubasko.
George was a graduate of Kingston High School, Kingston, Class of 1957. He won All-Scholastic honors as a guard on Kingston's football team in 1956.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving for eight years, where he received the Certificate of Achievement for outstanding performance in academic duties. He led his class with a scholastic average of "outstanding" in the communications center specialist course and graduated as a cryptographic operator. George then joined the Seabees, U.S. Navy Reserves, where he completed his 20 years military service.
George was a carpenter/millwright with Carpenter's Union Local for 20 years; electronics worker, Tobyhanna Army Depot, 15 years, retired; maintenance, Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Avoca, for 14 years.
He was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca; the Independent Fire Co., Kingston for over 50 years; Six-County Firemen's Association; Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, Dupont; American Legion, Avoca; and AFGE, Tobyhanna.
His hobbies were reading, fishing, carpentry and small engine repair. He was a jack-of-all trades, Mr. Fix-it. He would fix anything that was given to him. He was a loving, kind and compassionate man that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Dolores L. Kubasko, on June 15, 2017, and his sister, Dorothy.
He was the proud father of four daughters, Jodi Ozark and her companion, Rich Lyons, of Laflin; Janine Starinsky (Steve), Duryea; Tammy Urbanski (Chris), Pittston Twp.; and Kristen Kubasko and husband, Brendan Volker, Westbrook, Maine; also an extremely proud grandfather of grandchildren, Sarah Ozark; Stephen, Bridget, Matthew and Sophia Starinsky; and Christopher and Ashlyn Urbanski; brother, Robert (Norene), Wyoming; several nieces and nephews.
George's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Highland Park Senior Living Center, the Bayada Nurses, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dr. Torbik, Dr. Dandrea and Dr. Scalzo, for their excellent care, kindness and support. Also a special thanks to one of his best friends and neighbor, Ron Panuski - thank you for always being there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. On Monday, friends are asked to go directly to Queen of the Apostles Church as there will be no procession from the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingston Independent Fire Company, 166 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704. Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 26, 2019