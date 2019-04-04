Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Wolak. View Sign

George J. Wolak, 63, of Exeter, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home.



Born in Scranton, he is the son of Margaret Knecht Wolak, of Dupont, and the late George Anthony Wolak. He was a graduate of Old Forge High School, Class of 1974, and attended Luzerne County Community College to be an auto mechanic. He also served in the U.S. Army.



For many years, George worked for K.C.I. and serviced medical equipment. He then also worked for Rymer, Pep Boys and AC Delco. He was a member of the Polish Club of Dupont and was very involved in the Wyoming Area Wrestling program with his children.



Preceding him in death were a son, Patrick W. Wolak; and daughters, Beatrice Wolak and Mary Beth Cruiser.



Surviving are his wife of 20 years, the former Lisa Rosa; children, Michael Wolak and his fiancé, Kristen Patterson, Avoca; Sean Davis and his wife, Stacey, Plymouth; George Wolak and his wife, Laura, Pittston; and Jason Wolak, Pittston; numerous grandchildren; brother, Robert Wolak and his wife, Diana, Miami, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews



A celebration of George's life will be held at noon Saturday in First Baptist Church of Pittston, Water Street, Pittston, with the Rev. James H. Breese officiating.



Interment is at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday in the church.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home, 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.





