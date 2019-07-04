George M. DeCurtis, M.D., of Edwardsville, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at age 91.



George was born on Sept. 2, 1927, to George V. DeCurtis and Lena Zambetti DeCurtis and reared in Kingston, where he lived and worked most of his life.



George graduated from Kingston High School in 1945, after which he volunteered for the U.S. Army where, with the war having come to an end, he played trumpet for his battalion Army band.



Upon completion of his service, he married his high school sweetheart, Isabelle V. Smith, and enrolled in and graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy in 1951. He worked as a pharmacist at Rea & Derick until enrolling in Jefferson Medical College, graduating in 1958.



He set up his medical practice at 465 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, and, following the flood of 1972, moved across the street to Nesbitt Medical Arts Building. He remained in practice for 53 years, retiring in 2010.



Alongside medicine, George's passion was music. His time as a trumpeter began early, continued through his high school years in the school band and around town in small jazz groups, then in the Army, and later in the Irem Temple Brass Band as well as with his band of friends in their Thursday night therapy group jazz ensemble.



George was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 395 Free and Associated Masons, Kingston, and a longstanding member of the Church of Christ Uniting. Professionally, he served for many years as the medical staff supervisor of the Nesbitt Memorial Hospital pharmacy and as Nesbitt medical staff president from 1988 to 89.



He was predeceased by his adoring wife, Isabelle; and is survived by their loving children, Alenna DeCurtis McDonald (Michael), Apalachin, N.Y.; George Jr. (Valerie), Raleigh, N.C.; and Thomas, Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Alexa McDonald Schmidt, Zachary McDonald, Gregory DeCurtis, Eric DeCurtis, Travis DeCurtis and Tatum DeCurtis; and seven great-grandchildren.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, with pastor, the Rev. Dr. Carol Ann Flemming, officiating. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery will follow.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 4, 2019