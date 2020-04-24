|
George M. Jorda, 90, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing Center.
Born in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late John and Lillian Magavitz Jorda and was a graduate of Edwardsville High School.
George was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown, and the Holy Name Society. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean conflict as a corporal in the 6th Calvary division. George had worked at Natona Mills for some time before being decorated correctional officer with SCI- Dallas. He was also a member of Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, Dallas. He was an avid bowler.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Tillie Bogumil; and Mary Ann Daniels.
George and his bride, Irene would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2020.
Also surviving are his daughters, Maureen Jorda, White Haven; Georgine Jorda, Dallas; Michelle Kapral and her husband, Gerald, Dallas; and Janel Jorda; and Karla Youngblood, Northampton, Mass.; sons, John C. Jorda, Dallas; Charles and his wife, Susan, Dallas; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Timber Ridge Nursing Center for the thoughtful care provided to our family during his stay. A special thank you for the loving care shown by our former aid Gabby.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2020