A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Denison Cemetery
Swoyersville, PA
View Map
George M. Kanellis


1949 - 2020
George M. Kanellis Obituary

George M. Kanellis, 71, of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 21, 1949, son of the late Michael and Herakleia Katsoulis Kanellis. George served in the United States Navy from September 1968 to September 1972. He owned and operated the Oxford Pub, Edwardsville.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his son, Michael George Kanellis; and daughter, Selena Ann Kanellis.

George is survived by his wife, Martha (Ellsworth) Kanellis; daughter, Melissa Ann (Kanellis) Zeske and husband, Stevin; daughter-in-law, Valerie Roache; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore Kanellis; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville, with the Rev. Gabriel Nicholas of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church officiating.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.


