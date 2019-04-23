Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Michael Miller. View Sign Service Information Yanaitis Funeral Home 55 Stark St Plains , PA 18705 (570)-822-2416 Send Flowers Obituary

George Michael Miller, 86, of Plains Twp., passed at his private residence on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Suscon on Sept. 10, 1932, George was one of five children of the late Jess and Catherine Flannery Miller. He grew up in the Suscon section of Pittston Twp. and attended local schools.



He was an equipment operator and laborer for the Pagnotti Enterprises Inc. for 35 years. During this time, George married Rose Ostrowski and established their homestead in Plains Twp. Together they raised their two sons, George and Joseph (Jay). Rose passed in 2014.



George, in his later years, loved to keep his yard in the best shape from frequently cutting his grass, to maintaining a productive garden. In the summer evening, he enjoyed sitting outside with his family and just enjoying the peace of his yard.



His greatest joy was to help raise his grandson, Jesse, from a baby to a young man.



George was a member of the Henry Citizens Club and the Polish American Veterans.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose; son, Joseph (Jay); brothers, Jess and John; and sisters, Mary Jane Wrubel and Katherine Wruble.



Surviving are his son, George and his wife, Suzanne, Plains Twp.; grandson, Jesse, Plains Twp.; sister-in-law, Dolores Miller, Suscon; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for George will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Hudson Road, with the Rev. John Lambert, pastor. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.



Friends and family may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.



Thank you to all the family, friends, Dr. Fasciana and Compassionate Care Hospice for helping to care for George during his time of need. Bless you all!



For sending condolences to the family and for directions to services, please visit

