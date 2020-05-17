|
George P. Papadoplos, 96, of Kingston, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 12, 1923, he was the son of the late Peter G. and Sophia Carelas Papadoplos.
He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1941 and Bucknell Junior College, Class of 1944.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1942 and part of 1943. He entered the U.S. Army in 1943 and served in the 116th Combat Engineers, 41st Infantry Division until 1946, when he was discharged having attained the rank of sergeant major. On his return he entered Rider College (now a university) to obtain his Bachelor of Science degree in 1949.
He then worked at the former Embassy Restaurant, owned by Carelas, Meligonis Inc., as an assistant manager and after a year returned to the family business, Liberty Cleaners, when his father became ill. He eventually became a partner with his brother, Theodore, when their father retired and they took over the business.
He married Helen Makrides, Astoria of Queens, New York, in 1950. They had two sons, Peter and Anastasius (Stacey). After many years, he retired in 1989 and turned over his share of the business to his son, Stacey.
George was also a life member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre.
During his lifetime, he kept busy having served a term as president of the Potomac Chapter, 41st Infantry Division Association, covering 5 states as one of several other chapters which cover the rest of the United States. He was a more than 50-year member and past master of Landmark Lodge No. 442, F & A.M., Wilkes-Barre; a member of the Keystone Consistory, Scranton; and he was a 50-year life member of the Irem Shriners, Dallas. He was also a member of the Sons of Pericles, American Hellenic Education Progressive Association; and a more than 50 years member of Black Diamond Chapter No. 55 Order of American Hellenic Education Progressive Association and served in all the chairs. He also served on the district board of directors of the Power District Lodge 4 of the Order of American Hellenic Education Progressive Association and served on the National Board of Auditors of the Order of American Hellenic Education Progressive Association at headquarters in Washington, D.C. He was a member of American Legion Post 132, Wilkes-Barre, and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 283, Kingston.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Helen Makrides Papadoplos, who gave him 60 years of a beautiful and loving married life, on Nov. 30, 2010.
Surviving are his son, Peter G. and his wife, Judith, Mechanicsburg; son, Anastasius (Stacey) and his wife, Judith, Hanover Twp.; five grandchildren, Anastasia Conrad and husband, Daniel; Stephanie Ewald and husband, Edward; Jason Papadoplos and wife, Ashlee; Christopher Papadoplos and wife, Randi; and Nicholas Papadoplos and wife, Candice; six great-grandchildren, Grayson, Hadley, Leighton, Xander, Aven and Aurora; sister, Catherine Phass, Alexandria, Va.; sister-in-law, Froso Papadoplos, Larksville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for the family due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially nurse Tom and the caregivers Jenelle, Carol, Cathy, Pat, Amy and Kayla for the wonderful care they provided for George.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020