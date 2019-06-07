George R. Dourand, 95, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:20 p.m., at his home in Monroe Twp.



He was born July 15, 1923, the oldest son of the late Sterling and Emily Dourand.



Corporal George R. Dourand was a member of General George Patton's 3rd Army, and later a member of the Army's military police, where he also played baseball in Germany for several years for the 793rd MPBn, he was a switch hitting 2nd baseman.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling Dourand, in 1971; and Emily Dourand, in 1990; his brother, Staff Sgt. William H. Dourand, in 1945, while serving in the Army at the Battle of the Bulge; and his sister, Joan Lacey, in 2016.



He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jo Dourand; stepson, Kevin Zacharias; stepgrandson, William Zacharias, Monroe Twp.; nephew and niece, Robert and Kelly Lacey; grandnephew and niece, Jeremy and Debbra Whilden; Jacob and Sheena Fallows; grandniece, Emily Jewell Lacey; great-grandniecem Evon Lacey Morton, North Carolina.



A military interment will be held at noon Saturday in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Orangeville.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to www.tunnel2towers.org.