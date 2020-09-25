Home

George R. Metroka

George R. Metroka Obituary

George R. Metroka of Larksville passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre, where he had been a guest.

Born in Kingston, son of the late George and Nell Gustitus Metroka. George attended Swoyersville High School and prior to retirement he was employed as a weaver by Fortune Fabrics and American Silk.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and Paul.

Surviving are sisters, Marilyn and Carol Metroka; and step-grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriella and Laniah.

Private funeral was held at the convenience of the family, there were no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.


