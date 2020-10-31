Home

George S. Gocek Obituary

George S. Gocek, 79, of North Street, Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in General Hospital.

He was the son of the late George and Genevieve Lukasavage Gocek.

George was an avid fisherman and loved to travel and camp with his family.

Before his retirement, he worked at Tri State Industrial Laundry as a route salesman and a part time police officer with the Plymouth Police Dept.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Buckman Gocek; son, George Gocek and wife, Marlena; Kenneth Gocek and wife, Tracey; and his daughter, Sharla Serbin and her husband, Tom; grandchildren, Kortnee and Klaudia Gocek and Kaylee and Landon Serbin; and great-grandchild, Kyson; sisters, Janet Franchella and Joan Turoski.

George loved to take family trips to Disney and out west especially with his travel buddy and partner-in-crime, Kaylee.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.


