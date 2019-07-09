George Swaditch, Jr., 74, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home.



Born Dec. 8, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Sophia Kicilinski Swaditch Sr. He was a 1963 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School.



George enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and served six years as a combat medic. He later served as Post Commander for the Plains American Legion. George was employed by Luzerne County Road and Bridge Department prior to his retirement.



He was an avid outdoorsman and gardener and was devoted to his wife and children.



Surviving are his wife, Sandra Swaditch, they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this coming Saturday, July 13. Also surviving are his daughter, Laurea (Mark Kimsel); son, Joseph; and Michael (Jessica); grandchildren, Corey, Mia and Nicholas; sister, Linda (John Hassay); nephew, James (Joanne); great-niece, Madelin.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Office of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's of the Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church.



Interment will be in St. Mary's G.R. Cemetery, Dallas.



Relatives and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Parasta service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 9, 2019