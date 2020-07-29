Home

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home
87 North Main Street
Sellersville, PA 18960-2327
215-257-4622
George T. Guzo, 79, of Sellersville, Bucks County, passed away in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp., Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late George and Olwen Turner Guzo.

George earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Wilkes College, Wilkes-Barre.

Mr. Guzo was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Employed for 25 years by the Department of Naval Aviation Supply Office, Philadelphia, George had worked with the inventory control of aircraft parts and the sale of aircraft to foreign countries.

Mr. Guzo is survived by his life partner of 40 years, James W. Brumskin, Sellersville; and two cousins, William B. Williams Jr., North Carolina; and Melanie Salata, South Carolina.

All services are private.

To express your condolences to the family, please go to the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home website at www.steeleyfuneralhome.com.


