George V. Madl Jr., 86, passed into eternal life Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family as the Lord came to call.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Caroline Kollar Madl.
George was a graduate of Meyers High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed for the most part near Nuremberg, Germany. While on leave, he would take advantage and visit neighboring countries with his buddies via the efficient European rail system. While a member of his base's fast pitch softball team, George knocked in the winning run as his base won the German championship. He was an enthusiastic outdoors man, enjoying fishing and hiking throughout his youth and beyond. He was a proficient bowler and an avid sports fan, whether engaged with his children and grandchildren's teams right through high school or with his favorite college team Penn State or Philadelphia's sports teams, Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and Flyers. He never missed his granddaughter's dance recitals.
He retired from his lifelong job at Nicholson's in Wilkes-Barre, as the manufacturing floor manager, programmed the parts machines and taught others to do so. Through the years, George spent many hours with his woodworking projects, making personally designed toys, crafts and decorations for his grandchildren, other children, and to be displayed and sold at craft fairs. He very much enjoyed spending Sundays with his wife, as they seldom missed the opportunity to attend polka dances at the , Dupont.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, the former Rose Tabbit; sons, George and his wife, Patty; Vince; Jim and his wife, Sherri; daughter, Cathy Lushefski and her husband, Joseph; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Shannon (Dean Alger), Carissa (Tony Chianese), Kelcie, Keri, James Jr. (Ashley), Christopher (Amy), Patrick, Andrew and Scott; three great-grandchildren, Mariyah and Blake Madl and Kenna Chianese; brother: Dave Madl and his wife, Ruth Ann; sister: Bernice Napkora and her husband, Frank.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish, main site.
Family and friends may call on from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 22, 2019