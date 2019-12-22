Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Parish, main site
Resources
More Obituaries for George Madl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George V. Madl Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George V. Madl Jr. Obituary
George V. Madl Jr., 86, passed into eternal life Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family as the Lord came to call.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Caroline Kollar Madl.

George was a graduate of Meyers High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed for the most part near Nuremberg, Germany. While on leave, he would take advantage and visit neighboring countries with his buddies via the efficient European rail system. While a member of his base's fast pitch softball team, George knocked in the winning run as his base won the German championship. He was an enthusiastic outdoors man, enjoying fishing and hiking throughout his youth and beyond. He was a proficient bowler and an avid sports fan, whether engaged with his children and grandchildren's teams right through high school or with his favorite college team Penn State or Philadelphia's sports teams, Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and Flyers. He never missed his granddaughter's dance recitals.

He retired from his lifelong job at Nicholson's in Wilkes-Barre, as the manufacturing floor manager, programmed the parts machines and taught others to do so. Through the years, George spent many hours with his woodworking projects, making personally designed toys, crafts and decorations for his grandchildren, other children, and to be displayed and sold at craft fairs. He very much enjoyed spending Sundays with his wife, as they seldom missed the opportunity to attend polka dances at the , Dupont.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, the former Rose Tabbit; sons, George and his wife, Patty; Vince; Jim and his wife, Sherri; daughter, Cathy Lushefski and her husband, Joseph; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Shannon (Dean Alger), Carissa (Tony Chianese), Kelcie, Keri, James Jr. (Ashley), Christopher (Amy), Patrick, Andrew and Scott; three great-grandchildren, Mariyah and Blake Madl and Kenna Chianese; brother: Dave Madl and his wife, Ruth Ann; sister: Bernice Napkora and her husband, Frank.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish, main site.

Family and friends may call on from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

To leave a condolence for George's family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -