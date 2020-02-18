Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for George Lockwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Rev. George William Lockwood

Send Flowers
The Rev. George William Lockwood Obituary
The Rev. George William Lockwood, 89, of Hunlock Creek, formerly of Westmoreland, N.Y., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, 838 W. German St., Herkimer, N.Y., with the Rev. Dave Banks officiating, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshment in the church.

Private interment will be in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -