The Rev. George William Lockwood, 89, of Hunlock Creek, formerly of Westmoreland, N.Y., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, 838 W. German St., Herkimer, N.Y., with the Rev. Dave Banks officiating, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshment in the church.
Private interment will be in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020