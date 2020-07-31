Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Georgette Orlando Obituary

Georgette Orlando, 73, of Wyoming, entered into eternal life July 31, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late George and Arlene Garretson Joyce.

Georgette was a graduate of Pittston schools and a graduate of Lackawanna Junior College.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Orlando; and children, Dawn, Sugar Notch; Mark, Scranton; Gary (Jean), South Carolina; and Angela (John) Orlando, Peckville; brothers, George (Dorothy); David (Beth); and a sister, Sue (Joseph) Lewis, Wilkes-Barre; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday from at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

The Monsignor John Sempa, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, will start services at 6:45 p.m.

In an effort to cooperate with public gatherings and to best serve our community and maintain public safety, we are continuing to implement changes to the services we will be offering families at this time.

CDC guidelines include the recommendations of wearing facial coverings and following social distancing practices. We also ask that visitors refrain from excessive physical contact and hand sanitizers are provided throughout the funeral home.

We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through this current public crisis.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


