Georgia Ungureit-Salazar, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
She was born in Tunkhannock. Georgia was the daughter of the late George F. and Elizabeth Ungureit. She worked in the garment industry as well as in restaurant management. She initiated the grandparents group in the area and worked with the late Senator Musto, who was an advocate.
She was preceded in death by ex-husband, Rennard Huey; daughter, Janis Huey-Dulis; daughter in-law, Tracy Huey; brothers, George and William Ungureit; sister, Cynthia Churry.
Surviving are sons, Rennard Huey and Quinten Huey, both of Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Susan Kochinski, Plymouth; and Theresa LaMotta, Hanover Twp.; Christopher Ungureit, Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Dannielle Huey, Rennard E. Huey Jr., John Dulis, George Dulis, Quinten W. Huey, Cody Dulis and Michael Dulis; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Lynn Gonzalez. Also surviving is wife-in-law, Patricia Huey; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 13, 2019