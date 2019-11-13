Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Ungureit-Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Ungureit-Salazar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Ungureit-Salazar Obituary
Georgia Ungureit-Salazar, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

She was born in Tunkhannock. Georgia was the daughter of the late George F. and Elizabeth Ungureit. She worked in the garment industry as well as in restaurant management. She initiated the grandparents group in the area and worked with the late Senator Musto, who was an advocate.

She was preceded in death by ex-husband, Rennard Huey; daughter, Janis Huey-Dulis; daughter in-law, Tracy Huey; brothers, George and William Ungureit; sister, Cynthia Churry.

Surviving are sons, Rennard Huey and Quinten Huey, both of Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Susan Kochinski, Plymouth; and Theresa LaMotta, Hanover Twp.; Christopher Ungureit, Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Dannielle Huey, Rennard E. Huey Jr., John Dulis, George Dulis, Quinten W. Huey, Cody Dulis and Michael Dulis; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Lynn Gonzalez. Also surviving is wife-in-law, Patricia Huey; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -