Georgine A. Smith, 70, of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday evening, June 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 17, 1949, she was a daughter of George and Marcella Griscavage Velerie.
Georgine was a certified cosmetologist. She owned and operated Georgine's Beauty Salon on Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch, and member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
Georgine enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ernestine Petrilak.
Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Kenneth A. Smith; a daughter, Dawnette Dreyfus, Mountain Top; a son, Ken A. Smith, Mountain Top; five grandchildren, Emily, Julia, Madison, Andrew and Abbey; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. till the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Luke's Villa, 80 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 24, 2019
