Gerald "Jerry" Allardyce, 84, of Avoca, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
He was born in Avoca, April 21, 1936, and was the son of the late James and Margaret "Peg" Clifford Allardyce.
Jerry was a member of Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Avoca High School and a graduate of the University of Hartford Conn. with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He worked for RCA Thompson Electronics with over 40 years of employment.
Jerry was a member of West Side Social Club, Avoca, and played a key role in rebuilding after the fire in 1996. He loved his weekly pitch games there and organized the annual pitch tournament for many years. He was an early member of Avoca Jolly Boys and designed their first scoreboard used. Jerry was an avid woodworker. He had built 10 grandfather clocks for his family that will be cherished for generations to come.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ann Baclasky; and his brother, James "Dyce" Allardyce.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen "Nellie" Bryk Allardyce; his children, Linda and her husband, Joseph Mitchell, Pittston Twp.; Michael and his wife, Cheryl, Columbus, Ohio; Brenda and her husband, Michael Busch, Duryea; Thomas and his wife, Lisa, Moosic; Eileen and husband, James "Stu" Sperrazza, Inkerman; and Carol and her husband, Nicholas Kraser, Avoca. Also surviving are grandchildren, Joseph Mitchell and his companion, Sabrina Baran; Emily and Maggie Kraser; and Maille, Jack and Michael Allardyce; his great-grandson, due May 14, Elijah Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Glenmaura Senior Living, Moosic, and Compassionate Care Hospice, Taylor, for their ongoing and exceptional care.
Private interment service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. The family will have a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date when family and friends could come together to celebrate Jerry's life.
"Sheba, turn down the music. I am on my way."
Arrangements are made from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2020