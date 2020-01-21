Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains Township, PA
View Map
Gerald Anthony Vissotski


1942 - 2020
Gerald Anthony Vissotski Obituary
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Gerald Anthony Vissotski, passed away from this earth into his heavenly domain on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Stanley and Lena Gambini Vissotski.

Gerald was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Twp., until its closure and merger with Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp. He was a successful business owner of Gerald's Hair Fashion, Wyoming, for over 50 years.

Gerald was happiest when he was with his children and grandchildren. He played an intricate part in all their lives and shared his wisdom, love and humor with each and every one of them. His greatest accomplishment was his family and he never missed an opportunity to tell them how proud he was of them. He loved spending time with his family and going out to dinner and having "patio talk" during the summer months around the pool. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren for ice cream and spending time with his beloved dog, Fred. He was so loved by each and every one of us and had many great friends with wonderful stories to share.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Gregory; niece, Lynn Gregory; and mother-in-law, Rachel George.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Victoria George Vissotski; sons, Mark Vissotski and his wife, Lynn; Anthony Vissotski and his wife, Amy; daughters, Lara Marks and her husband, Robert; and Carla Boudreau and her husband, Raymond; ten grandchildren; brother, Ralph Vissotski; and niece, Lisa Mikkelson.

Gerald's family would like to thank Dr. Gerald Gibbons, Geisinger Medical Center, sixth floor nurses, and Residential Hospice for the excellent care given to Gerald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102, www.kidney.org, or to Residential Hospice, 25 Church St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18764, in Gerald's memory.

For information or to leave Gerald's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 21, 2020
