|
|
Gerald E. "Gerry" Magaleski, 81, a resident of Shickshinny Lake, entered into eternal life Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his residence, following a recent illness.
Born Nov. 23, 1938, in Glen Lyon, he was one of two children to the late Eli and Leona Strasdus Magaleski. Educated in the Glen Lyon schools, he was a member of the 1956 graduating class of the former Newport Twp. High School. He then earned his bachelor degree in education from East Stroudsburg University. Mr. Magaleski then furthered his education toward his vocation by attaining his Master of Arts degree in education from Kean University, Union, N.J.
His teaching career began for the Readington Twp. School District in New Jersey, where he served for several years. He would eventually be appointed principal for the Old Turnpike School in Old Wick, N.J. At the time of his retirement, Mr. Magaleski realized some 25 years in teaching. Following his formal retirement from education, Gerry did not sit idly. He then attained his realtor license and was associated with the Max Spann Real Estate Company in New Jersey. He also served as a bartender for the Hunterdon Hills Dinner Theater in Perryville, N.J. While residing in New Jersey, he previously was a member of the Peapack Gladstone Gun Club.
Following his and his wife's relocation to their familial roots, Mr. Mageleski served two years as a substitute teacher for the Northwest Area School District at the high school.
He and his wife, the former Regina Wozinski, celebrated 59 years of married life together on June 25, 2019.
The couple held membership in St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church in Stillwater, where he could often be seen making pierogies for the annual picnic and parish functions. He is remembered by those who knew and loved him as being a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His presence will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life.
Gerry was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Barbara Hudak; and most recently by a grandson, Matthew Magaleski, Aug. 23, 2019.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of him in addition to his beloved wife, Regina, at home, are the couple's children, Gerald Magaleski Jr.; Karen Mazerolle and her husband, David, all of Frenchtown, N.J.; Kevin Magaleski and his wife, Kathy; Debbie Orrico and her husband, David, all of Pittstown, N.J.; Grandchildren, including Caitlyn and Michael Magaleski; Alyssa and Rachel Orrico; Abbigayle Mazerolle; several nieces; nephews; fellow educators; parishioners; and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Magaleski will be conducted at 10:15 a.m. Friday from Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Muhlenberg Corners, followed by his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Stillwater. The Rev. Louis T. Kaminski, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery next to the church where the Rite of Committal will be conferred.
Relatives and friends may join Mrs. Magaleski and her family for visitation and shared remembrances from 3 until 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of floral tributes, Gerry's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in his memory kindly give consideration to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre are honored to care for Mr. Magaleski and his family at this time.
To share words of comfort, perhaps a fond remembrance of Gerry or for directions to services, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2020