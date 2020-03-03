|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Flynn, 90, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born June 24, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., Jerry was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Lamoureaux Flynn.
He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1947. He was married to Dorothy Heness in November 1950; they celebrated their wedding with a honeymoon trip to a New York City inundated by the Great Appalachian Storm a few days later! Prior to his retirement in 1992, he was employed by PennDOT as a utility relocation technician for many years.
Jerry was a life member of First Christian Church of Plymouth, serving as both a church elder and treasurer of the board for over 40 years. He was a member of Plymouth Masonic Lodge No. 332, F.&A.M., where he was Worshipful Master twice. For decades, Jerry was a volunteer firefighter for the Plymouth Fire Co. No. 1. He was president of Shawnee Senior Citizens and also served one term as judge of elections for Plymouth Borough. Twice a year, he dutifully donated blood to the Red Cross.
In his early 20s, Jerry was a drummer in a dance band that played venues around the area. After retirement, he and Dorothy liked to visit Cape May, N.J., where the many Victorian houses in the city's historic district reminded them of their Plymouth home. Jerry loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed his great-grandchildren. He was happy to have the entire family together for a mini-reunion on the occasion of his 90th birthday last June.
Maybe it was because he was born in Detroit, but anyone who knew Jerry knows how much he loved cars and trucks. Vintage vehicles he owned included a 1946 Dodge pickup truck, a 1963 Chevy Nova, and a 1985 El Camino. He enjoyed taking these vehicles to area car shows as far away as Carlisle and even won a few first-place trophies over the years. For his 80th birthday, Jerry and his son-in-law, John, drove from Pennsylvania to Oregon, following their noses. Highlights of the trip included visits to car museums across the country, including the Studebaker Museum in South Bend, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Flynn Jenkins.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Heness Flynn. Also surviving are his children, Nancy Flynn and her husband, John Laurence, Portland, Ore.; Janet Dixon and her husband, Bill, Plymouth; Gerald Flynn Jr. and his wife, Cindy, Hunlock Creek; and Carol Truskowski and her husband, Lonnie, Wilkes-Barre; his grandchildren, Colin Sungenis, Northridge, Calif.; Simone Dixon Lochtkaemper and her husband, Christoph, Plymouth; Tyler Dixon and his wife, Amanda, Wilkes-Barre; Kyle Flynn, Shavertown; Christopher Flynn and his wife, Andrea, Dallas; Julian Truskowski, Wilkes-Barre; Liam Truskowski, Wilkes-Barre; Zachary Laurence, Lemoyne; and Molly Laurence McDonald and her husband, Justin, Fort Worth, Texas; and his great-grandchildren, Allura Dixon, Scarlett and Isaac Dixon; Colton Flynn; and Eleanor and Jay McDonald. Jerry is also survived by his brother, Robert Flynn, Plymouth; and his nephews, Brian Flynn; and William and Scott Jenkins.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. A funeral service officiated by Jerry's nephew, William Jenkins, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Bloomingdale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to First Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth,; or Plymouth Public Library, 107 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020