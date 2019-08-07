|
|
Gerald Joseph McKitish, 76, of Old Bridge, N.J., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his bedside on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home.
Born and raised in Pittston, he moved to Old Bridge, N.J., in 1968. Jerry was a Vietnam veteran and was very proud to serve his country. He was the true American who loved God, his family and his country.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He was an avid golfer, loved reading novels and enjoyed doing his morning crossword puzzle. When you were in Jerry's company you enjoyed the conversation and the laughter; Jerry could make anyone smile.
Jerry was very active in St. Mary Church, South Amboy, as a lector, eucharistic minister, and also served as one of the trustees of the parish. Jerry graduated from Kean University and worked for Howard, Needles, Tammen, and Bergondoff, an engineering firm, for 45 years, until his retirement in 2006. In his retirement, he enjoyed substitute teaching at Old Bridge High School.
Son of the late Alex and Adeline Shinski McKitish, he was also predeceased by his brother, Eugene, in 2004; and his sister, Irene Kosek, in 2013.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Margaret; his adored daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Joseph Chesakis, Old Bridge, N.J.; and Kristen and Joseph Yankoski, Hackettstown, N.J.; his precious granddaughter, Adeline Grace Yankoski; his brother-in-law, Robert Kosek, Pittston; his sister-in-law, Marianna McKitish, Pittston; his godchildren, Diane, Rob and Christina; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends. A special thank you to his dedicated caregiver, Fred Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Friday from Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals," 237 Bordentown Ave., South Amboy, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church. Interment will be Saturday in St. Mary Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta St., South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 7, 2019