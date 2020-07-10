Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Shemanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Shemanski Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Shemanski Sr. Obituary

Gerald L. Shemanski Sr., 56, of Honey Pot, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Dec. 13 1963, in Nanticoke, Gerry was the son of Michael and Viola Brown Shemanski.

He was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area High School, Class of 1981.

Gerry served his country honorably as a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corp.

He worked as a corrections officer for 30 years at SCI Retreat.

Gerry was a member of the took a while Sportsman's Club, the 400 Club and the Honey Pot Fireman's Club.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Michael Shemanski.

Gerry is survived by his wife of 29 years, Paula Ruminski Shemanski; sons, Gerald L. Shemanski Jr.; Joshua Ruminski; Christopher Ruminski; brother, Michael Shemanski; sister, Michalene Turosky; and his mom, Viola Brown; and grandchildren, Rilee, Calianna and Jayce Ruminski; and Ryan Shemanski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Faustina Parish, Main Site, Hanover Street, Nanticoke.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St.

Gerry will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -