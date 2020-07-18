Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Olejar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald M. Olejar


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald M. Olejar Obituary

Gerald M. Olejar, 85, of Rye St. Honey Pot section of Nanticoke passed away Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Michael and Lottie Washik Olejar.

Gerald was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and a member of St Faustina Paris, Nanticoke and the Honey Pot Volunteer Fire Company.

He was formerly employed at Penn Footwear, Procter Gamble and retired from Air Products.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice and his brother, Michael.

Surviving are daughter, Andrea Bushelli and husband, Randy; son, Steven and wife, Ruth; grandchildren, Briana Capps and husband, Dustin; Allie Bushelli, Rachel Olejar, Michael Olejar, Alicia Olejar; and great-grandaughter, Raylee Capps.

Private funeral services will be held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

A celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

Memorials if desired may be sent to the Honey Pot Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 115, Nanticoke, PA 18634.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -