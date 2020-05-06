Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Gerald Morreale
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Gerald Morreale Obituary
Gerald Morreale, 79, of Pittston, entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020. 

Gerald was the son of the late Francesco Morreale and Maria Carmella Zaffuto Morreale. 

Gerald worked in construction all his life with the Laborers Local 130.

Gerald was a good father and was liked by all who knew him. He was well known for his great sense of humor and love for playing cards.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Chiavacci Morreale; infant sister; Jacqueline; 6-year-old brother; Gerald; sister, Anna Zurla; and brothers, Salvatore, Frank, Anthony and Charles Morreale.

Surviving are his children, Gerri Vickers and husband, Tim, Mountain Top; and Ann Marie LaFoca and husband, Mukesh Garodia, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Lyn Malia; Amanda Malia; and Alexia LaFoca; brother, Dominick Morreale; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services will be private.

Gerald will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.

For information or to express your condolences to Gerald's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020
