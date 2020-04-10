|
Gerald P. Mulcahy, 79, of Forty Fort, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Fox Chase Hospital, Philadelphia, of complications following surgery.
He was born June 1, 1940, to Edward and Dorothy Burkle Mulcahy in Wilkes-Barre. Following graduation from St. Nicholas High School, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a corpsman. It was in the Navy that he developed his great love of reading and a lifetime passion for learning. He graduated from King's College with a degree in political science in 1966 and pursued graduate studies at University of Pennsylvania and Lehigh University.
In 1968, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Mulhern, and established their first business, The Gedunk, a popular sub shop in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Following the flood of 1972, Jerry and Jeanne launched their second venture, Sizzle Pi, in 1978. They worked side by side with their four children to create a successful business and retired in 2013.
Jerry had an irreverent sense of humor. He was a welcoming and generous host and a captivating storyteller who loved language, political theory, American history, biographies and baseball. He took great pleasure in the simple things of life.
He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy, in 2016.
Surviving, in additional to his wife, are his beloved children, Christine (Patrick) McMullan, Cranford, N.J.; Alex (Ellen) Mulcahy, Philadelphia; Mary (Jack) Devilbiss, Silver Spring, Md.; and Tim Mulcahy, New Orleans, La. His greatest blessings were his grandchildren, Catherine, Sophia, Aidan and Lily McMullan; Declan and Conall Devilbiss; and Henry and Eileen Mulcahy. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward (Mary), Southampton, N.J.; Bernard (Monica); Paul (Kathy); and Thomas, all of Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life are planned tentatively for late June.
Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to or the Salvation Army.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2020