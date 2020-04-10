Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Mulcahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald P. Mulcahy


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald P. Mulcahy Obituary
Gerald P. Mulcahy, 79, of Forty Fort, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Fox Chase Hospital, Philadelphia, of complications following surgery.

He was born June 1, 1940, to Edward and Dorothy Burkle Mulcahy in Wilkes-Barre. Following graduation from St. Nicholas High School, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a corpsman. It was in the Navy that he developed his great love of reading and a lifetime passion for learning. He graduated from King's College with a degree in political science in 1966 and pursued graduate studies at University of Pennsylvania and Lehigh University.

In 1968, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Mulhern, and established their first business, The Gedunk, a popular sub shop in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Following the flood of 1972, Jerry and Jeanne launched their second venture, Sizzle Pi, in 1978. They worked side by side with their four children to create a successful business and retired in 2013.

Jerry had an irreverent sense of humor. He was a welcoming and generous host and a captivating storyteller who loved language, political theory, American history, biographies and baseball. He took great pleasure in the simple things of life.

He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy, in 2016.

Surviving, in additional to his wife, are his beloved children, Christine (Patrick) McMullan, Cranford, N.J.; Alex (Ellen) Mulcahy, Philadelphia; Mary (Jack) Devilbiss, Silver Spring, Md.; and Tim Mulcahy, New Orleans, La. His greatest blessings were his grandchildren, Catherine, Sophia, Aidan and Lily McMullan; Declan and Conall Devilbiss; and Henry and Eileen Mulcahy. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward (Mary), Southampton, N.J.; Bernard (Monica); Paul (Kathy); and Thomas, all of Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A memorial Mass and celebration of life are planned tentatively for late June.

Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to or the Salvation Army.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -